Valparaiso faces Evansville following Krikke's 22-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (4-18, 0-11 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (9-13, 3-8 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays the Evansville Purple Aces after Ben Krikke scored 22 points in Valparaiso’s 77-66 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers. The Beacons have gone 6-4 in home games. Valparaiso ranks seventh in the MVC with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Krikke averaging 2.0.

The Purple Aces are 0-11 against MVC opponents. Evansville is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Edwards is averaging 8.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Beacons. Krikke is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Kenny Strawbridge is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Purple Aces. Marvin Coleman is averaging 11.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

