Valparaiso hires Charles Small, 1st Black athletic director

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Valparaiso has hired Charles Small as its athletic director.
Small played basketball at Pittsburgh from 2002-06, initially making the team as a walk-on. He became the athletic department’s graduate assistant for student life and compliance and held several other titles before leaving for the University of New Orleans in 2013-14. He worked at Arkansas in 2014-15 and joined Iowa State’s staff in 2018.
