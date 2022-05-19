Valparaiso hires Charles Small, 1st Black athletic director

Placeholder while article actions load

“I look forward to embarking on a journey with our coaches and administrators to make a concerted effort to help Valpo student-athletes flourish,” Small said in a statement.

The former Iowa State administrator will become the first Black athletic director in school history and begins his job July 1.

Small played basketball at Pittsburgh from 2002-06, initially making the team as a walk-on. He became the athletic department’s graduate assistant for student life and compliance and held several other titles before leaving for the University of New Orleans in 2013-14. He worked at Arkansas in 2014-15 and joined Iowa State’s staff in 2018.