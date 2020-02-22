Elijah Childs finished with 16 points and seven rebounds to pace the Braves (19-10, 10-6). Nate Kennell hit four 3-pointers and scored 16, while Darrell Brown contributed 14 points and four assists.
Valparaiso trailed by six points at halftime before outscoring Bradley 54-36 after intermission.
The Crusaders shot 56% from the floor and a blistering 64% from beyond the arc (18 of 28). Valparaiso was 11 of 15 from distance in the second half and missed tying the school record by one. Bradley shot 44% overall and 42% from the arc (10 of 24).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.