Valparaiso hosts Belmont following Tyson's 20-point performance

Belmont Bruins (11-6, 4-2 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-11, 0-6 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Valparaiso -5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays the Valparaiso Beacons after Cade Tyson scored 20 points in Belmont’s 74-61 victory over the Missouri State Bears. The Beacons are 5-3 on their home court. Valparaiso ranks sixth in the MVC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jerome Palm averaging 4.0.

The Bruins have gone 4-2 against MVC opponents. Belmont ranks ninth in the MVC scoring 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Ben Sheppard averaging 6.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinton Green averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Ben Krikke is averaging 18 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Sheppard is averaging 18.1 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bruins. Drew Friberg is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

