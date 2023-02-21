Valparaiso hosts Bradley following Krikke's 34-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bradley Braves (21-8, 14-4 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (11-18, 5-13 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts the Bradley Braves after Ben Krikke scored 34 points in Valparaiso’s 74-73 loss to the UIC Flames. The Beacons are 8-6 on their home court. Valparaiso is 2-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Braves are 14-4 in MVC play. Bradley ranks third in the MVC shooting 36.9% from deep. Sam Hennessy leads the Braves shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Krikke is averaging 19.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Rienk Mast is scoring 13.9 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Braves: 9-1, averaging 73.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

