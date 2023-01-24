Valparaiso hosts Duax and Northern Iowa

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Valparaiso Beacons (9-12, 3-7 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (11-9, 7-3 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa faces the Valparaiso Beacons after Michael Duax scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 78-72 victory over the UIC Flames. The Panthers have gone 7-4 at home. Northern Iowa has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beacons are 3-7 in MVC play. Valparaiso is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Born is averaging 18.8 points for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Quinton Green is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, while averaging 11.2 points. Ben Krikke is averaging 17.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Beacons: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

