Valparaiso hosts Illinois State following Krikke's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Illinois State Redbirds (10-16, 5-10 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (10-16, 4-11 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Valparaiso -3.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays the Illinois State Redbirds after Ben Krikke scored 22 points in Valparaiso’s 84-62 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores. The Beacons have gone 7-5 at home. Valparaiso is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Redbirds are 5-10 against MVC opponents. Illinois State is 1-4 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Krikke is shooting 53.5% and averaging 18.7 points for the Beacons. Quinton Green is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Darius Burford is shooting 48.5% and averaging 11.8 points for the Redbirds. Seneca Knight is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Redbirds: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article