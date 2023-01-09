Valparaiso hosts Tyson and Belmont

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Belmont Bruins (11-6, 4-2 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-11, 0-6 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Belmont faces the Valparaiso Beacons after Cade Tyson scored 20 points in Belmont’s 74-61 win against the Missouri State Bears. The Beacons have gone 5-3 at home. Valparaiso is seventh in the MVC scoring 68.1 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Bruins are 4-2 in conference play. Belmont averages 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Krikke is scoring 18.0 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for Valparaiso.

Keishawn Davidson is averaging 7.8 points and 4.7 assists for the Bruins. Ben Sheppard is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

