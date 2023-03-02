Smith's 19 lead Murray State over Valparaiso 78-50 in MVC

ST. LOUIS — Jamari Smith had 19 points in Murray State’s 78-50 win against Valparaiso on Thursday night in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
Ben Krikke led the Beacons (11-21) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and six rebounds. Kobe King added 10 points and seven rebounds for Valparaiso. Nick Edwards also had eight points.
Murray State took the lead with 18:23 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Perry led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 38-25 at the break. Murray State extended its lead to 48-29 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Smith scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.