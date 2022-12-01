Valparaiso plays Belmont following Krikke's 23-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Valparaiso Beacons (3-4) at Belmont Bruins (4-3) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Belmont -10.5; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits the Belmont Bruins after Ben Krikke scored 23 points in Valparaiso’s 81-79 overtime win against the James Madison Dukes. The Bruins have gone 1-0 in home games. Belmont is the top team in the MVC shooting 38.9% from downtown, led by Derek Sabin shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Beacons have gone 0-3 away from home. Valparaiso is ninth in the MVC scoring 67.6 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

The Bruins and Beacons match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Friberg is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 13.4 points. Ben Sheppard is shooting 49.5% and averaging 20.3 points for Belmont.

Krikke is averaging 19.4 points and seven rebounds for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 17.3 points for Valparaiso.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article