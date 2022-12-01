Valparaiso plays Belmont following Krikke's 23-point outing

Valparaiso Beacons (3-4) at Belmont Bruins (4-3)
The Beacons have gone 0-3 away from home. Valparaiso is ninth in the MVC scoring 67.6 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.
The Bruins and Beacons match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Friberg is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 13.4 points. Ben Sheppard is shooting 49.5% and averaging 20.3 points for Belmont.
Krikke is averaging 19.4 points and seven rebounds for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 17.3 points for Valparaiso.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.