ST. LOUIS — Javon Freeman-Liberty had 17 points and seven rebounds and Markus Golder posted 18 points as Valparaiso rolled past Indiana State 77-55 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney first round on Thursday night.

Bakari Evelyn had 13 points for Valparaiso (15-17).

Indiana State scored 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Tyreke Key had 20 points for the Sycamores (15-16). Jordan Barnes added 10 points. Christian Williams had eight rebounds.

