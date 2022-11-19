Valparaiso takes on Incarnate Word after Krikke's 27-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (1-2)
Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Valparaiso -16; over/under is 140
BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Ben Krikke scored 27 points in Valparaiso’s 87-74 loss to the Chicago State Cougars.
Valparaiso went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The Beacons gave up 70.5 points per game while committing 13.5 fouls last season.
Incarnate Word finished 7-25 overall with a 1-11 record on the road a season ago. The Cardinals averaged 11.8 points off of turnovers, 7.7 second chance points and 2.7 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.