Valparaiso takes on Ole Miss after Edwards' 21-point showing

Valparaiso Beacons (4-6, 0-2 MVC) at Ole Miss Rebels (6-2)
The Beacons are 0-4 in road games. Valparaiso has a 2-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is shooting 38.6% and averaging 14.0 points for the Rebels. Amaree Abram is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Ole Miss.
Ben Krikke is averaging 20.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 17 points for Valparaiso.
