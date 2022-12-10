Valparaiso takes on Ole Miss following Edwards' 21-point performance

Valparaiso Beacons (4-6, 0-2 MVC) at Ole Miss Rebels (6-2)
The Beacons have gone 0-4 away from home. Valparaiso is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Rebels. Amaree Abram is averaging 11.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 52.1% for Ole Miss.
Ben Krikke is averaging 20.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 17.0 points for Valparaiso.
