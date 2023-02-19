Valparaiso visits UIC following Jackson's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Valparaiso Beacons (11-17, 5-12 MVC) at UIC Flames (10-18, 2-15 MVC) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC -1; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts the Valparaiso Beacons after Jalen Jackson scored 23 points in UIC’s 79-60 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores. The Flames have gone 6-7 at home. UIC has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beacons are 5-12 in conference play. Valparaiso is 6-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevante Anderson is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 12.7 points and 3.4 assists. Jace Carter is averaging 14.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for UIC.

Ben Krikke is averaging 19 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 1-9, averaging 66.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Beacons: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article