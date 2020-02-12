Eric McGill had 13 points and six rebounds for the Salukis (15-11, 9-4), who had won seven in a row. Ronnie Suggs Jr. added six rebounds.

The teams split their season series. Southern Illinois defeated Valparaiso 63-50 on Jan. 7.

Valparaiso plays at Illinois State on Saturday. Southern Illinois plays Bradley at home on Saturday.

