WINLESS WHEN: Valparaiso is 0-9 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 6-3 when it scores at least 69.
BEHIND THE ARC: Drake’s D.J. Wilkins has attempted 95 3-pointers and connected on 45.3 percent of them, and is 5 for 20 over the last three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Drake defense has allowed only 62.6 points per game to opponents, which is the 22nd-best mark in the country. The Valparaiso offense has put up just 67.5 points through 18 games (ranked 243rd among Division I teams).
