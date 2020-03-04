SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Donovan Clay, Mileek McMillan, Ryan Fazekas and John Kiser have collectively accounted for 40 percent of Valparaiso’s scoring this season. For Evansville, K.J. Riley, Sam Cunliffe and John Hall have scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 57 percent of all Purple Aces points over their last five.DOMINANT DONOVAN: Clay has connected on 29.1 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 63 percent of his foul shots this season.
WINLESS WHEN: Evansville is 0-17 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 9-5 when scoring at least 66.
PERFECT WHEN: Valparaiso is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Crusaders are 11-15 when opponents score more than 62 points.
DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso is ranked second among MVC teams with an average of 72.4 points per game. The Crusaders have averaged 79 points per game over their last three games.
