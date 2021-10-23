N.C. State: The Wolfpack could have been on the Miami doorstep after a turnover early in the third quarter, before Anthony Smith was essentially called for too much hustle. Miami returner Jacolby George whiffed trying to make the catch, grabbed the ball, only to fumble it again. Smith made the first hit, lost his helmet, then grabbed the second fumble inside the Miami 10. But after review, Smith was called for unsportsmanlike conduct because he was involved in the play without a helmet, so all the penalties offset and the Wolfpack had to punt again. “An unfortunate chain of events there,” Doeren said.