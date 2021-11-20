Turner had a spectacular scoring catch, adding to a most memorable trip for him. He is dealing with a respiratory issue and Virginia Tech’s medical staff wouldn’t allow him to fly to the game — a devastating blow for the receiver, since he’d been picked to wear No. 25 for the game, the Hokies’ most revered number. So, he and two Hokies staffers made the 13-hour drive to the game, which he chronicled on Twitter, replete with a shoutout to Five Guys.