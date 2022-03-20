Van Lith, a Washington state native, would not be denied. The sophomore guard scored eight straight points in 1:45 stretch of the third quarter that started a 15-3 run. She would cap that spurt with two more free throws to make it 51-33 with 3:00 left in the period.

Gonzaga (27-7) never got back within eight points the rest of the way.

Van Lith, who made 8 of 17 shots, was one of four Louisville players in double figures. Emily Engstler overcame a 3-for-13 shooting performance to post 12 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Kianna Smith scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half, and Olivia Cochran added 11 on 5-of-8 shooting.

Kayleigh Truong led Gonzaga with 14 points, but the junior was just 1 of 5 in the second half. Melody Kempton added 13.

With the win, Louisville finished the season with a 16-0 record at the Yum Center. Dating back to last season, the Cardinals have won a record 18 straight.

But the road to what would the program’s first national title will go through Wichita, Kansas, where Louisville will play the winner of Monday night’s second-round game of Belmont at Tennessee.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: The Zags survived the early barrage, but ultimately struggled to break the Cardinals’ defense on a consistent basis. Louisville held Gonzaga to 38% shooting, including 4 of 20 on 3-pointers, and forced them into 18 turnovers.