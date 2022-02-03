That’s when Van Lith got the Cardinals going. She broke the tie with a 3-pointer, then followed with a layup. Two minutes later, Van Lith added another 3 for a 10-point edge. She tacked on a three-point play and by the time Van Lith canned her fifth 3-pointer, the Cardinals were rolling, up 70-54 with 34.1 seconds to go in the third period as coach Jeff Walz punched the air in celebration of the made basket.