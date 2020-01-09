Jaylen Sims had 21 points and six rebounds for the Seahawks (5-13, 0-5), who have now lost 10 games in a row. Ty Gadsden added 10 points.
William & Mary plays College of Charleston at home on Saturday. UNC Wilmington plays Elon on the road on Saturday.
___
___
