Ralph Bissainthe had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Chippewas (6-19, 5-9), who have now lost five games in a row. Brian Taylor and Kevin Miller each had 11 points.
The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Chippewas on the season. Ohio defeated Central Michigan 81-72 on Feb. 10.
