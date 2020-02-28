Antonio Williams totaled 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals to pace the Golden Flashes (18-11, 8-8). Troy Simons added 11 points, while Philip Whittington scored 10 with eight rebounds.
Ohio shot 46% from the floor but just 25% from beyond the arc (5 of 20). The Bobcats hit 25 of 32 foul shots. Kent State shot 41% overall and 32% from distance (8 of 25). The Golden Flashes made 13 of 16 free throws.
The Bobcats leveled the season series against the Golden Flashes with the win. Kent State defeated Ohio 87-72 on Feb. 15.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.