Vander Zwaag and Air Force host Montana

Montana Grizzlies (3-3) at Air Force Falcons (3-3) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Air Force -2; over/under is 123 BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts the Montana Grizzlies after Camden Vander Zwaag scored 22 points in Air Force’s 64-51 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Falcons have gone 3-2 in home games. Air Force scores 66.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 0-2 in road games. Montana is seventh in the Big Sky with 12.0 assists per game led by Josh Bannan averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vander Zwaag averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc. Jake Heidbreder is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.0 points for Air Force.

Bannan is averaging 14.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and five assists for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for Montana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

