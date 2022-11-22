Vander Zwaag helps Air Force knock off S.C. Upstate

Vander Zwaag also contributed six rebounds for the Falcons (2-3). Corbin Green scored 17 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 7 from the line, and added 12 rebounds and six assists. Jake Heidbreder shot 5 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.