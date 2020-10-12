The SEC started a conference-only schedule Sept. 26, a few weeks later than the rest of the FBS conferences that began play in September.
Vanderbilt (0-3) played with only 56 scholarship players last week in a loss to South Carolina.
The school said Monday it would not be able to reach the SEC’s 53-player minimum this week “due to the quarantining of individuals with positive tests and those designated as close contacts, along with injuries and opt-outs.”
Vandy had six players opt out of the season, including four offensive lineman.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.