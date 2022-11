BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores will take on the Saint Mary’s Gaels at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Vanderbilt finished 19-17 overall with a 12-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Commodores averaged 70.8 points per game while shooting 42.4% from the field and 34.0% from deep last season.