Vanderbilt edges Auburn 67-65 for fifth straight SEC victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Liam Robbins scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Ezra Manjon made a layup with one second left as Vanderbilt rallied last in a 67-65 victory over Auburn on Saturday night.
Johni Broome finished with 20 points and six rebounds to pace the Tigers (18-9, 8-6). Jaylin Williams added 17 points and six boards.
Robbins sank 8 of 10 free throws on his way to 13 first-half points and Vanderbilt took a 31-27 lead into intermission. Williams had 12 points at the break for the Tigers on 6-of-8 shooting. The rest of his teammates made only 5 of 22 attempts.
Broome scored the first six points of the second half to give Auburn a 33-31 lead. The lead changed hands nine times over the next nine minutes and neither team took a two-possession lead until Dylan Caldwell grabbed a rebound and scored and Lior Berman buried a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 55-49 advantage with 7:58 remaining.
Tyrin Lawrence and Robbins combined to score eight points, Trey Thomas sank a 3-pointer to cap an 11-2 spurt and the Commodores grabbed a 59-57 lead with 3:24 left. Allen Flanigan hit a jumper and Wendell Green Jr. made the second of two foul shots to put Auburn on top 62-61 with 1:53 to go.
Robbins grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled with 1:03 left. He hit both free throws and Manjon added two more with 23 seconds left before K.D. Johnson buried a 3-pointer to knot the score with 10 seconds left and set the stage for Manjon.
Vanderbilt leads the all-time series 90-56, including a 51-18 mark at home.
UP NEXT
Vanderbilt: The Commodores travel to play LSU on Wednesday.
Auburn: The Tigers return home to host Mississippi on Wednesday.
