The Commodores are 1-2 against conference opponents. Vanderbilt has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kario Oquendo is shooting 48.5% and averaging 13.8 points for the Bulldogs. Noah Baumann is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.
Pippen is shooting 44.6% and averaging 19.2 points for the Commodores. Jordan Wright is averaging 6.1 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.
Commodores: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.