Vanderbilt Commodores (9-6, 1-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (5-11, 0-3 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt faces the Georgia Bulldogs after Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 32 points in Vanderbilt’s 78-66 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-6 at home. Georgia is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Commodores are 1-2 against conference opponents. Vanderbilt has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kario Oquendo is shooting 48.5% and averaging 13.8 points for the Bulldogs. Noah Baumann is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Pippen is shooting 44.6% and averaging 19.2 points for the Commodores. Jordan Wright is averaging 6.1 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Commodores: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.