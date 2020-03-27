Lee averaged 18.6 points this past season and earned second-team all-Southeastern Conference honors from the league’s coaches.
Lee issued a statement in which he thanked Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse “and the entire Vanderbilt coaching staff for providing endless opportunities for me to be successful this season.” Lee also thanked “previous coaches, teammates and everyone else who has helped me throughout my journey.”
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.