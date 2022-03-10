The Crimson Tide have gone 13-3 in home games. Alabama is 6-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14 turnovers per game.
The Commodores are 7-11 in SEC play. Vanderbilt has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The Crimson Tide won 74-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 23. Jahvon Quinerly led the Crimson Tide with 19 points, and Pippen led the Commodores with 26 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Shackelford is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with three made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 16.6 points and 5.4 rebounds. Quinerly is shooting 41.2% and averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.
Pippen is averaging 20.3 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Commodores. Jordan Wright is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.
LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.
Commodores: 5-5, averaging 75 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, five steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.