Vanderbilt hosts Florida following Kugel's 24-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Gators (14-14, 7-8 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (15-13, 8-7 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Florida faces the Vanderbilt Commodores after Riley Kugel scored 24 points in Florida’s 82-74 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. The Commodores are 10-5 in home games. Vanderbilt is 7-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gators are 7-8 in SEC play. Florida has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Robbins is scoring 15.4 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 11.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Colin Castleton is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Gators: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article