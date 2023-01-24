Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky after Reeves' 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kentucky Wildcats (13-6, 4-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (10-9, 3-3 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -5.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores after Antonio Reeves scored 23 points in Kentucky’s 76-67 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. The Commodores have gone 7-4 in home games. Vanderbilt is fifth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 34.8 rebounds. Liam Robbins paces the Commodores with 5.9 boards.

The Wildcats have gone 4-3 against SEC opponents. Kentucky ranks third in the SEC with 16.3 assists per game led by Sahvir Wheeler averaging 5.9.

The Commodores and Wildcats match up Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbins is shooting 54.8% and averaging 13.2 points for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Reeves averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Oscar Tshiebwe is shooting 58.1% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

