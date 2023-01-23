Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky following Reeves' 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kentucky Wildcats (13-6, 4-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (10-9, 3-3 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky visits the Vanderbilt Commodores after Antonio Reeves scored 23 points in Kentucky’s 76-67 victory against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Commodores have gone 7-4 at home. Vanderbilt is 3-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats are 4-3 in conference games. Kentucky is third in the SEC scoring 76.1 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

The Commodores and Wildcats square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Robbins is scoring 13.2 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 11.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Reeves averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 14.9 points and 12.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

