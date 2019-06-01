Vanderbilt left fielder Stephen Scott (19) is congratulated after scoring against Indiana State during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP) (Associated Press)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ethan Paul’s two-run double keyed a four-run ninth as Vanderbilt beat Indiana State 8-5 Saturday night in the Nashville Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 2 seed overall now has won 24 of its last 25 games with the Commodores improving to 51-10 overall. They can clinch a berth in their ninth super regional Sunday night. Vanderbilt will play the winner of Ohio State and Indiana State who meet Sunday afternoon in the loser’s bracket.

Vanderbilt led 4-1 going into the ninth when Julian Infante led off with a double. Paul added with his double, which wound up the winning runs with a 6-1 lead.

Indiana State (42-17) scored four in the bottom of the ninth with no outs and had two runners on. Reliever Jake Eder struck out Jarrod Watkins before Roby Enriquez hit into a double play to end the game for his third save.

Kumar Rocker (9-5) struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings for the win.

