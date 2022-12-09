Vanderbilt puts home win streak on the line against Grambling

Grambling Tigers (5-3) at Vanderbilt Commodores (5-4)
The Tigers have gone 1-2 away from home. Grambling is fifth in the SWAC scoring 67.9 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Stute is shooting 45.3% and averaging 12.8 points for the Commodores. Trey Thomas is averaging 6.6 points for Vanderbilt.
Carte’Are Gordon is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 12.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for Grambling.
