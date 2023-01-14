Vanderbilt puts home win streak on the line against No. 15 Arkansas

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4, 1-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (8-8, 1-2 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -4.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Commodores face No. 15 Arkansas. The Commodores have gone 6-3 in home games. Vanderbilt is ninth in the SEC scoring 71.4 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Razorbacks are 1-3 against conference opponents. Arkansas averages 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Commodores and Razorbacks match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is averaging 8.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Commodores. Liam Robbins is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Anthony Black is averaging 12 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Razorbacks. Ricky Council IV is averaging 17.9 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

