TOP PERFORMERS: Scotty Pippen Jr. is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Commodores. Jordan Wright is averaging 9.2 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Daron Holmes is shooting 64.3% and averaging 12.6 points for the Flyers. Koby Brea is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Story continues below advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Flyers: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 3.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___