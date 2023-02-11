Vanderbilt visits Castleton and Florida

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Vanderbilt Commodores (12-12, 5-6 SEC) at Florida Gators (13-11, 6-5 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida -9; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Florida plays the Vanderbilt Commodores after Colin Castleton scored 29 points in Florida’s 97-69 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Gators have gone 8-3 at home. Florida is ninth in the SEC shooting 32.3% from deep, led by Alex Klatsky shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Commodores are 5-6 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castleton is scoring 16.1 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Liam Robbins is scoring 13.4 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 11.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Commodores: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

