Vanderbilt visits Hayes and LSU

Vanderbilt Commodores (15-12, 8-6 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-15, 1-13 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: LSU plays the Vanderbilt Commodores after Cam Hayes scored 25 points in LSU’s 82-73 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Tigers have gone 9-7 in home games. LSU has a 5-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Commodores are 8-6 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt ranks fifth in the SEC shooting 33.0% from downtown. Myles Stute leads the Commodores shooting 39.6% from 3-point range.

The Tigers and Commodores match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Miller averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc. K.J. Williams is shooting 46.5% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

Stute averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Liam Robbins is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 0-10, averaging 61.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Commodores: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

