Vanderbilt visits No. 23 Kentucky following Tshiebwe's 22-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (16-13, 9-7 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (20-9, 11-5 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Kentucky plays the Vanderbilt Commodores after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 22 points in Kentucky’s 86-54 win against the Auburn Tigers. The Wildcats have gone 14-3 in home games. Kentucky scores 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Commodores are 9-7 in SEC play. Vanderbilt is seventh in the SEC scoring 72.0 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tshiebwe is averaging 16.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Ezra Manjon is averaging 8.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Commodores. Liam Robbins is averaging 13.9 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Commodores: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

