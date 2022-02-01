The Commodores are 3-5 in conference matchups. Vanderbilt averages 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.
The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won 78-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Tshiebwe led the Wildcats with 30 points, and Scotty Pippen Jr. led the Commodores with 32 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tshiebwe is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 15.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Kellan Grady is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.
Myles Stute is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 8.4 points. Pippen is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.
Commodores: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.