Vanderbilt wins at home, pummels Morehead State, 76-43

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyrin Lawrence scored 17 points and Vanderbilt fashioned a 25-point first-half lead en route to a 76-43 pummeling of Morehead State on Friday night for its first home win in three starts to open the season.
The Commodores held Morehead State to just 13 first-half points, eight by Alex Gross, who finished with 14. Drew Thelwell added 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Eagles (2-3), who have now lost all three of their road games.
Morehead State struggled offensively, hitting just 17 of 63 shots from the field (27%). including just 3 of 27 from beyond the 3-point arc.
With the big lead, the Commodores played their bench in the second half, with freshmen and walk-ons seeing plenty of minutes, and the group matched the first-half scoring total with 38 points.
Vanderbilt shot 29 of 59 from the field (49.2%), hitting 8 of 23 from beyond the arc, and dominated the boards, out-rebounding the Eagles 50-33.
__
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25