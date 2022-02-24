It was Vanderbilt’s first win over a ranked opponent since March 1, 2020.
Brinae Alexander added 11 points and Moore had 10 points and four steals for Vanderbilt (13-16, 4-11 SEC).
The teams combined for 49 turnovers — with 28 by Florida, leading to 28 points by Vanderbilt.
Smith finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals for Florida (20-8, 10-5). Zippy Broughton added 14 points and Nina Rickards 12.
Florida missed its first seven 3-pointers of the game, but made four of its next five to get within 44-41 late in the third quarter. The Gators finished 7 of 24.
