The Vanderbilt kicker became the third woman to play at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, joining Katie Hnida who was the first scoring two extra points for New Mexico on Aug. 30, 2003 and April Goss who had an extra point for Kent State in 2015.
Fuller is continuing to practice with Vanderbilt, which visits No. 11 Georgia on Saturday. Fuller helped Vanderbilt win the Southeastern Conference women’s tournament title on Nov. 22.
