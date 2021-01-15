Stangel spent the past three years with Vanderbilt’s baseball program, the last as the Commodores’ internal operations coordinator for travel, camps, clinics and team events. She graduated from Washington, helping lead the Huskies to third at the 2017 Women’s College World Series.
She earned a master’s degree in leadership and organizational performance at Vanderbilt.
Hart, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, graduated in 2020 with a business administration degree from Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame. She had been a student equipment manager for Notre Dame football.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.