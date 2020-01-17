Huber graduated from Vanderbilt in 1979. Son Tyler is a 2014 Vanderbilt alum.
Vanderbilt (8-8, 0-3 SEC) hosts Tennessee (10-6, 2-2) on Saturday. The Commodores have lost 23 consecutive Southeastern Conference games, a stretch that includes 21 regular-season contests and two SEC Tournament defeats.
