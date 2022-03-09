Lea originally hired Howell in January to coach defensive backs. Howell spent the past six seasons as defensive coordinator at Virginia. The Cavaliers had four bowl bids during Howell’s tenure, including the Orange Bowl.
Howell worked nine seasons at BYU going from a defensive intern to defensive coordinator with eight bowl games in that span. He started his coaching career in Utah at three high schools.
Vanderbilt begins spring practice March 16.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25